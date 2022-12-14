HIGH POINT — Evelyn Hirst Smith, 97, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Dec.11, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
