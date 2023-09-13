WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Evelyn Finch Pearce, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. She was born on March 16, 1940, in Spring Hope, NC to Edward and Camilla Finch. She was a remarkable woman with a green thumb that could transform any garden into a calming paradise. She was an avid bird watcher, amazing cook, expert gardener, and pickling and canning extraordinaire. Her insatiable love of learning and research spanned topics including history, UFOs, birds, and plants. She cherished family meals, completing puzzles with her granddaughters, listening to sermons, and embarking on adventures big and small. She was a devout listener, teacher, friend, mom, grandma, aunt, great aunt, and so much more. Her heart overflowed with love for her family, friends, and her community. She leaves behind a legacy of generosity and boundless love that will forever warm our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Pearce Jr and her sisters, Florence Finch and Rosalynd Bowman. Survived by, in addition to many special friends and neighbors, her daughter, Camille Hunt; granddaughters Audrey Hunt and Victoria Hunt; niece Wanda Hassell and husband David Hassell; great niece and nephew Casey Belk and husband Nathan Belk; Brian Hassell and wife Ashley Hassell; and their beautiful children, to which she adored, Logan Hassell, Payton Belk, Luke Hassell, and Holden Belk. Her great grand dog Georgia was always by her side as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.