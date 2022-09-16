TRINITY — Evelyn Elizabeth Hill Hester, 91, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Evelyn was born in Bladen County, NC on Oct. 27, 1930 to the late William J. Hill and Estelle Vause Hill. In addition to her parents, her husband of 59 years, Ralph Jefferson Hester and her sister, and best friend, Gladys H. Briles also preceded her in death.
Evelyn is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her good friends and neighbors, especially Gail Honeycutt and Carol Gray for the many ways they helped and cared for her.
Her church family will greatly miss her as well.
In the late 40’s Evelyn and Ralph came to High Point and she worked as a bookkeeper at a downtown dress shop for several years. In the early 60’s Evelyn and Ralph started raising horses and opened Hester’s Trading Post in Glenola. Evelyn managed the store for nearly 40 years, while in her spare time showing her horses at local shows, tending to the work at the barn, and probably frying chicken most every day.
Evelyn also enjoyed gardening, and loved her pets, especially the cats. When she could take time from her busy schedule, she loved to travel with her sister, Gladys. They crossed the country by car several times, made it to Hawaii twice, and visited the holy land in Israel. In her travels and at family gatherings she was an avid photographer taking hundreds of pictures over the years. Evelyn’s photos are a treasure, she always had a copy if you wanted one, and meticulously maintained albums for her family members.
Evelyn welcomed everyone who came to her home, always friendly, no complaints, never a harsh word. She could always find a spare room for anyone who wanted or needed a place to stay.
Evelyn, a kind and sweet lady will be sorely missed and will be remembered and loved by many.
Evelyn was a lady strong in her faith and was a lifetime member of the Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church in Jamestown. Now she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Reverend Carl Pulliam officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery in Asheboro.
