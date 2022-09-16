TRINITY — Evelyn Elizabeth Hill Hester, 91, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Evelyn was born in Bladen County, NC on Oct. 27, 1930 to the late William J. Hill and Estelle Vause Hill. In addition to her parents, her husband of 59 years, Ralph Jefferson Hester and her sister, and best friend, Gladys H. Briles also preceded her in death.

Trending Videos