ARCHDALE — Evelyn Maynor Clampitt, 75, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
