CHARLOTTE — Evelyn Beck Marion joined the Church Triumphant on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the good age of 94½.
On July 4, 1927, as the nation celebrated with parades, picnics and fireworks, God blessed Ambrose and Bessie Beck, of Thomasville, NC, with Laura Evelyn, who became the final addition to a line of 13 other brothers and sisters. Throughout her life she found great joy in knowing the whole country was celebrating with her on her birthday.
Her parents raised these 14 children on a modest-sized subsistence farm in Davidson County. On this good land the family worked together to plant and harvest nearly everything they ate. During the years of the Great Depression by most Twentieth Century standards they were poor, but they didn’t know it. With productive vegetable fields and orchards providing wonderful varieties of fruits the family found joy in hard work, serious play, and happy worship with thanksgiving at the little Dutch Reformed church just down the hill from the farm. Evelyn told her children she couldn’t remember a Sunday as she was growing up when her Dad wasn’t singing in the choir. As with many other folk of that era, the local church was the focal point of their social life. And they loved it dearly. In recent years we have heard Evelyn and her only remaining sister, Pearl (now with the Lord), reminiscing and saying, “You know, maybe we were poor, but I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the way we were raised!”
For Evelyn, the Lord’s manifold blessings didn’t stop there. They got better than she could ask or imagine when her path crossed with that of a courteous young man with dark, wavy hair recently returned from service in Pacific Theater of World War II, Emmett Marion. Their 69 year storybook journey through life together has culminated in a legendary inspiration to their children and grandchildren and also to their great-grandchildren.
Evelyn Marion is survived by her two children, Stephen Marion (Patty) and Emily Smith (Dan Morris); also, by seven grandchildren, Janet Helms, Michael Marion, Michael Paris, Alex Anderson, Amanda Moore, Daniel Moore and Kathryn Poole; and nine great grandchildren. An important member of Evelyn’s family is her “special daughter” and beloved friend, Janet (Jinki) Mauldin.
Services for Evelyn will be held at 2 o’clock on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Amity Presbyterian Church, 2831 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC. Viewing will be from 1:15. Internment will be immediately following the service in the church cemetery adjacent to the sanctuary. A reception will follow in Amity’s Johnston Hall.
If you would like to do something to honor the life of Evelyn please feel free to be nice to people and cats and dogs. Also, whenever you come upon a brilliantly colored flower or autumn leaf, pause for a moment and say, “Ooo, isn’t that beautiful!” Then say, “Thank you, Lord.”
God is good, all the time.
Tribute & Tallent Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
