ASHEBORO — Evelene Duree Hunt, 91, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Universal Health Care in Ramseur.
She was born July 19, 1930, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Emory Allen and Sadie Manns Hunt. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother and homemaker and enjoyed gardening. Evelene was a member of Sophia Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Elwood Hunt Jr., whom she married on August 13, 1949; sister, Brenda Gatlin; and brother, Ralph Hunt.
Evelene is survived by her son, Troy Dale Hunt (Ronda) of Burlington; two granddaughters, Amanda Hunt Hylton (Dakota) and Rachel Nicole Hunt (fiancé, David Babb); sisters, Ruth Hunt of Thomasville and Ruby Priddy (Jesse) of Ramseur; brothers, Raymond Hunt (Betty) of Glenola, Otis Hunt (Patsy) and Mack Hunt, both of Asheboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Evelene’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Evelene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Sophia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Sophia, NC 27350.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hunt family.
