HIGH POINT— Mr. Evans Ervin Sr., 86, answered the divine summons on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born to the late Elmore Ervin and Ella David Ervin on Nov. 27, 1936 in Bennettsville, SC where he attended Marlboro County Schools. In 1957, he was united in marriage to Annie Ruth Fletcher. They relocated to High Point, NC where he has been a resident for over 60 years.
Evans confessed his belief in Christ at an early age. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. During his tenure there, he was a trustee, a member of Choir No. 1 and the senior usher board. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Martin Marietta. Of course, he didn’t like just sitting around the house, so he continued to work after retirement as a crossing guard and even drove the van at his grandchildren’s daycare. His love for family was immaculate; he gave of himself sacrificially and enriched beyond measure the lives of those he leaves behind. Evans enjoyed fishing and preparing southern style meals, which were always tasty.
Evans was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Evans Ervin Jr., brothers, Gillespie, Willie James and Harold Ervin and sister, Ella Mildred McCoy.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Larry, Edward and Wayne Ervin; one daughter, Jennifer Ervin, all of High Point; nine grandchildren, Kaiser, Stephanie, Ashley, Brittany, April, Courtney, Jacob, all of High Point; Aleia of Augusta, GA and Justin of Joint Base Andrews, MD; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Aiden and Jaden; two sisters, Minnie L. Pearson of Bennettsville, SC and Odessa Wardlaw of Kernersville, NC.; one brother-in-law, Archie Fletcher of Statesville; six sisters-in-law, Jackie, Frances, Rosemary Fletcher and Elaine Murphy, all of Georgia; Joyce Johnson of Greensboro, Sarah Dalton of Mooresville, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
