HPTNEWS 3-18-23 ERVIN, EVANS.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mr. Evans Ervin Sr., 86, answered the divine summons on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born to the late Elmore Ervin and Ella David Ervin on Nov. 27, 1936 in Bennettsville, SC where he attended Marlboro County Schools. In 1957, he was united in marriage to Annie Ruth Fletcher. They relocated to High Point, NC where he has been a resident for over 60 years.

Evans confessed his belief in Christ at an early age. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. During his tenure there, he was a trustee, a member of Choir No. 1 and the senior usher board. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Martin Marietta. Of course, he didn’t like just sitting around the house, so he continued to work after retirement as a crossing guard and even drove the van at his grandchildren’s daycare. His love for family was immaculate; he gave of himself sacrificially and enriched beyond measure the lives of those he leaves behind. Evans enjoyed fishing and preparing southern style meals, which were always tasty.

Trending Videos