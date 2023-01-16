THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Eva Mae Greene Shetley, 65 a resident of Davidson County went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Thursday Jan. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Gospel Light Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 4014 Ball Park Road, Thomasville, NC 27360. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at J C Green and Sons Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
