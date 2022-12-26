JAMESTOWN — Eva Mae Lawrence Pierce of Jamestown passed away on December 19, 2022. She was born in High Point, NC on December 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Clyde William Lawrence and Cora Estelle Lawrence.
Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husband George F. Pierce; three sisters, Marie Wall, Lois Turner, and Jackie Hawkins; and two brothers, Roy Lawrence and William (Buddy) Lawrence.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Pierce; her son, Terry Pierce (Susan); one brother, Grady R. Lawrence (Betty) of Texas; five grandchildren, Heather Brown (Darren), Holly Tuck (Chris), Josh Mintz (Ashley), Becca Mintz (fiancé Josh), and Justin Pierce; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Emma, Hadley, and Lawson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At her request, Mrs. Pierce’s services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
