JAMESTOWN — Eva Mae Lawrence Pierce of Jamestown passed away on December 19, 2022. She was born in High Point, NC on December 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Clyde William Lawrence and Cora Estelle Lawrence.

Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husband George F. Pierce; three sisters, Marie Wall, Lois Turner, and Jackie Hawkins; and two brothers, Roy Lawrence and William (Buddy) Lawrence.

