HIGH POINT — Mrs. Eunice Smith Couch, 83, resident of High Point, died July 15, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 4, 1938 in Easley, South Carolina, a daughter of Lang Clifton Smith Sr. and Annie Mae Bowen Smith. After growing up in Easley, she later moved to Stanton, Virginia, before coming to High Point in 1986. Eunice was an active member of First Baptist Church in High Point and taught preschool at Covenant Church United Methodist. In 1958, she married James Walter Couch who preceded her in death in 2015. A daughter, Keela Couch White; a brother, Franklin Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry and Glen Couch, also preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter, Krystal Couch Wolfe of High Point; brother, Lang Clifton “Smitty” Smith Jr. (Betty) of Easley, SC; four grandchildren, Jessica White, Dustin Terry (Ambre), Victoria Wolfe and Annah Wolfe (Conner); three great grandchildren, Keelan White, Oliver Terry and Scarlett Terry; sister-in-law, Peggy Couch Brown; and brother-in-law, Randy Couch (Marylou).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Bruce Hartgrove officiating. A private entombment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.) Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
