HIGH POINT — Eunice Mae Davis Leach, 93, passed on April 4, 2023, at Annie Penn Hospital.
Born on Oct. 23, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John and Virginia Yarborough Davis. .
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 5:08 pm
Eunice graduated from Star High School and moved to High Point in 1949. Ernest Dalton Leach was also from Star and he and Eunice were childhood sweethearts. They married on March 4, 1950, and settled in High Point. Together they raised four daughters, Becki, Niki, Danni and Lori.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Dalton Leach; brother George Davis; sisters Johnsie Britt and Marjorie Chilton; sister-in-law Peggy Nance; sons-in-law, Larry Hicks and Butch Brooks.
She is survived by daughters Becki Hicks, Niki McGuire and husband Jerry, Danni Brooks, and Lori and husband Les Hamashima; grandchildren, Jennifer Hicks Vincent, Jonathan Hicks, Kevin McGuire, Ernie Brooks, Andy Brooks, Grace Hamashima, Sam Hamashima, and Ellie Hamashima; and great-grandchildren Hannah Hall, Rachel McGuire, Declan McGuire, Daisy Sides, Cameron Brooks, Morgan Brooks and Avery Brooks.
A Celebration of Eunice’s life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Lee Eggers. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service.
Contributions may be made to Ruffin United Methodist Church.
The family thanks the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Reidsville who provided the necessary specialized care for Eunice in her last months.
