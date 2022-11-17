HPTNWS- 11-18-22 STEELE, EULA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Eula Mae York Steele, a gentle, loving, and caring woman, impacted many lives during her 88 years of life. She was born in Gibson, NC on March 1, 1934, to the late Charlie and Euola Mackie and was the second of 11 children. Her earthly journey ended on Nov. 10, 2022. Eula was also preceded in death by her husband, Cornell York; two sons, John Leon, and Thaddeus York; grandson, Cedric York; three sisters, Elizabeth Moore, Anne McCullough, and Louise Evangelist; three brothers, Charlie, James, and Kelly Mackie.

Eula moved to High Point, NC in 1950 with her late husband Cornell York. Eula was a woman of God: a long-time member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was known for the kindness she showed to everyone and her passion for cooking.

Trending Videos