HIGH POINT — Mrs. Eula Mae York Steele, a gentle, loving, and caring woman, impacted many lives during her 88 years of life. She was born in Gibson, NC on March 1, 1934, to the late Charlie and Euola Mackie and was the second of 11 children. Her earthly journey ended on Nov. 10, 2022. Eula was also preceded in death by her husband, Cornell York; two sons, John Leon, and Thaddeus York; grandson, Cedric York; three sisters, Elizabeth Moore, Anne McCullough, and Louise Evangelist; three brothers, Charlie, James, and Kelly Mackie.
Eula moved to High Point, NC in 1950 with her late husband Cornell York. Eula was a woman of God: a long-time member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was known for the kindness she showed to everyone and her passion for cooking.
Eula was committed and devoted to her loving husband (Callie Steele) who passed away in 2020.
Those left to cherish her memories include three daughters, Dorothy (Lafayette) Wall, Martha and Glenda York; two sons, Vincent (Barbara) and Robert (Kim) York; 11 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; eight step-children, notably, Bessie (Harold) Davis, her best friend of many years; one bonus daughter, Melodie Smith-Golden; two daughters in-law, Betty and Onnie Faye York; one sister, Maggie Bullard; four brothers, Sam (Jean) Mackie, Lee (Shirley) Mackie, Ronnie Mackie, and Bernise (Mary) Williams; two sisters-in-law, Kizzida Pankey, and Gerona Mae Dockery (Alexander); three brothers-in-law, Louis McCullough, Johnny Moses and George Steele; special nieces, Betty Robinson and Elizabeth Gibson; along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.