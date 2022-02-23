TRINITY — Eugene “Gene” Mays passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 93.
An Army veteran, engineer, small business owner, artist and author, he lived a remarkable life filled with love and laughter.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, William Mays; mother, Margaret Korb Mays; daughter, Wendy Jean Mays; and siblings, Betty Mays Hodson, Louis Mays, Charles Mays, Florence Mays Crocket, Frances Younger Clark and Carolyn Younger Feland.
Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Mays; children, Terry Mays of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cindy Riley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brenda Heywood of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Brian Mays of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Heather Mays of High Point; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry Younger of Frankfort, Kentucky.
The family will hold a remembrance ceremony at their home in Trinity during the hours of 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Military honors will be accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Gene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to an individual or organization in Gene’s honor as he was a lifelong supporter of causes and individuals in need.
On behalf of Gene, the family would like to thank Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist-High Point Medical Center for the exceptional and loving care provided during his illness.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Mays family.
