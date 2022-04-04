HIGH POINT — Euel Edwin Thomas, 87, of High Point, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born June 10, 1934, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, he was a son of the late Edwin Hosie Thomas and the late Bertha Prillaman Thomas. Euel was a US Air Force veteran and a retired grocery store manager with 48 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Harrison Thomas, of the home; son, Derek Thomas and wife Diane, of Reidsville; sister, Ruth Eanes, of Thomasville; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Creasey, and David Thomas Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Cooper.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. tonight at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
