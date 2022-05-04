HIGH POINT— Ethel Lee Green Milam was called home to eternal rest on April 21, 2022, after a brief illness at WFBH High Point Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Richard “Jack” Green and Susie Mae Green. She was preceded in death by her son, William A. Milam II, sister, Ida Peterson.
In 1966, she married William A. Milam Sr. She was a member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are one sister, Ruby G. Ayscue (Richard) of Warrenton, NC; three brothers, Richard Green (Lillian), John Green (Brenda) of High Point, and Richie Green, of Wise, NC; one aunt, Mattie Green of Warrenton, NC; 13 nieces and nephews; goddaughter; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be made to the Milam family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.