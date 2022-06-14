KERNERSVILLE — Ervin Andrew “Peanut” Cain, age 85, widower of the late Phyllis Cain, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Born in Kernersville, he was a son of the late Rufus and Fannie Martin Cain. Mr. Cain was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired Lineman with the City of High Point. He was of the Baptist faith, loved Duke basketball, and was a founding member of Oakview Country Club where he spent many happy times.
Mr. Cain is survived by three daughters, Susan C. Hunnings (Lee), Wendy C. Thompson, and Candace C. Fleming (Tony); three grandchildren, Brad, Seth, and Jacob; five great grandchildren, Savannah, Sadie, Harper, Nora, and Baby Boy Thompson due in Sept.; a sister, Rebecca McKinney; and a brother, Jerry Cain. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Vestal and Faye Chadwell; two brothers, James Cain and Skipper Cain; a son-in-law, Doug Thompson; and his fur babies, Andy and Sugar.
Mr. Cain is also survived by his daughter Melissa C. Davis and her children.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. The care you provided for our daddy was given from your hearts. You all are Godsends!!!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 980 Guilford College Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409 or AuthoraCare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
