HIGH POINT — Ernest “Red” Galloway, 96, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Red loved life in all of its aspects. He loved his family, his friends, his work, and the outdoors. He loved to travel and to fly his old 1950 Navion airplane.
Red grew up in High Point, North Carolina and graduated from High Point High in 1943. In 1950, he married Wanda Kindley who was killed in a tragic car crash in 1972. They have one daughter, Julie Galloway Seneca of Raleigh, North Carolina. Red was a charter member of Oak View United Methodist Church, which he joined in 1935. He served in the United States Army Air Corps in World War II, and was discharged in Nov. 1945.
In 1975, Red graduated from Davidson County Community College with “High Honors” where he was a Marshall and a member of the Tau Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society of Junior Colleges.
Red loved to travel the world, and had biked, hiked, paddled and horse backed on every continent including Antarctica and island groups including Bermuda, Hawaii, Fiji and New Zealand. Red successfully completed two Outward Bound courses, which qualified him to participate in the many travel adventures he enjoyed. He even climbed to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. He was truly an amazing man.
Red operated Oak View Oil Company and Oak View Realty in High Point for most of his life along with Mike McGaha whom he admired greatly. Red still went into his office every day.
Red is survived by his wife, Joanie Galloway; daughter, Julie Galloway Seneca; sister, Peggy Kiser (Charles); step-daughter, Tammy Adibi and her three daughters, Skyler, Brooklyn and Alexandria; niece, Cindy Kanoy Burke (Tony) and her children, Heather and Ryan; along with a lifetime of wonderful friends.
According to Red’s wishes, there will be no service held. If you would like to remember Red with a donation, please choose a charity of your choice in Red’s memory.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
