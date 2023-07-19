HPTNWS- 7-20-23 GALLOWAY, ERNEST.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ernest “Red” Galloway, 96, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Red loved life in all of its aspects. He loved his family, his friends, his work, and the outdoors. He loved to travel and to fly his old 1950 Navion airplane.

Red grew up in High Point, North Carolina and graduated from High Point High in 1943. In 1950, he married Wanda Kindley who was killed in a tragic car crash in 1972. They have one daughter, Julie Galloway Seneca of Raleigh, North Carolina. Red was a charter member of Oak View United Methodist Church, which he joined in 1935. He served in the United States Army Air Corps in World War II, and was discharged in Nov. 1945.