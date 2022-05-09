WINSTON-SALEM — Ernest Phillip (Phil) Dennis, 79, went to meet his Lord and Savior after passing on May 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Cofer Dennis; his daughter Pamela Ruth Dennis of Charlotte, North Carolina; his son James (Jay) Phillip Dennis and his wife Jane Essick Dennis of Lexington, North Carolina; his grandchildren Erin Leigh Dennis and Morgan Jane Dennis; his brother Dr. Ronald (Ron) Green Dennis and his wife, Jane Moorman Dennis, of Mooresville, North Carolina; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth Green Dennis and Ernest Bashaw Dennis.
Phil was born on May 23, 1942, in High Point, North Carolina. He grew up in High Point, the older of two boys and had a very happy childhood. He attended First Baptist Church with his family and baptized in the church when he was 12 years old. As a kid growing up in the 1950’s in small town America, he walked everywhere through town and would hang out at the corner drug store with his friends. As a teenager, he held summer jobs painting houses and the flagpoles at the High Point schools to make some pocket money. In 1960, he graduated from High Point (Central) High School where he played football and participated in the chorus, presenting ‘The Lights of Christmas’ during his senior year. Phil attended East Carolina University and High Point College.
The summer before his freshman year in college, at the age of 18, he met his future wife, Brenda, at High Point City Lake at a dance. He loved to shag to beach music. Brenda thought he was a good dancer and a “cool” dresser in his navy blue pants, yellow oxford shirt and penny loafers with no socks that caught her eye. They married several years later on Nov. 30, 1963 and moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina where they raised their family in their home on June Lane for over 50 years.
Phil had many friends in his neighborhood and across the community. He served the community as a police officer at the Winston-Salem Police Department for 30 years from 1964 to 1994 before retiring. Phil was an easy going, gentle giant and had fun teasing his brothers on the police force with small pranks. Phil also served as a liaison at Parkland High School and worked other police officer “side hustles” at high school ball games and Wake Forest University football games.
In the community, he volunteered through The Greater Winston-Salem Exchange Club for many years selling peanuts at the Dixie Classic Fair to raise funds for Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN). After he was married, he attended Konnoak Baptist Church and Highland Presbyterian Church with his family. Over the last 25 years, he was a member at Friedberg Moravian Church after becoming close friends with the minister at the time while working together at the Wake Forest University football games. He worshiped with his Covenant Sunday School class, volunteered and socialized in many church activities. Most importantly, Phil was a family man. He was a devoted son, supportive husband and his children were his pride and joy. Phil worked extra police officer side “hustles” making sure his family were well cared for. He attended all his son’s baseball games at South Little League and Boy Scouts events with him. Later in life, he gained a daughter-in-law, Jane, and loved her like his own. He was always just a phone call away for his daughter with support and advice and took a strong interest in her life with her work and friends.
In his retirement years, Phil enjoyed having the time to attend his grandchildren’s swim meets and would occasionally pick them up from school ready with a snack of Yoo-hoo and Lance Sandwich Crackers. To relax, he loved watching Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune with his wife and laughed when he got the answer right. He would spend quiet time in his yard and garden piddling the day away. In the summer and fall, family beach trips were a highlight of the year on the Carolina coast. Phil will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Exchange Club Foundation, 3050 Central Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43606-1700 or to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
