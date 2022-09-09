DAVIDSON — Eric Maurice Xavier, 40, of Davidson NC passed away Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Eric was born and raised in Ovid, NY, where he spent his childhood riding bicycles with his brother and sister, working around the house on projects with his father, climbing trees, and working in the garden with his grandmother. Eric was both creative with his musical abilities and art, while also being hands-on with tinkering with engines, cars, and any gadget he could get his hands on. Always full of curiosity, he never spent a moment idle in his quest for knowledge. Upon receiving his bachelor's degree from Elmira College, he moved to the Hudson Valley where he co-invented and developed a security technology with his brother which was awarded two United States Patents, leading to the launch of his first co-founded company. Within the first two years of operations, Eric and his company received recognition from the New York State Assembly, the United States Senate, and the United States Congress for technology innovation within the powersports industry. The products designed by Eric and his company have been and are still sold around the world today. Always looking for greater challenges and projects, Eric moved to Central Florida and set up his second company in the warehousing and logistics industry while also spearheading a charitable organization for amputees. During his years in Florida, he gained a deep interest in computer technology leading him to develop several specialized software and devices designed to improve operations for fire and police agencies. His ambition to help those who help others ultimately took him to North Carolina where he became the Assistant Director of Information Technology Services for the City of High Point. His skillfully designed infrastructure of software, technology, and systems are still in use today providing efficiency, comfort, and improved safety for the City of High Point, its employees, and thousands of citizens. Eric's interests even extended beyond the community of which he was a part. Before his passing, Eric had donated a drone to the Ukrainian government, helped the Ukrainian war effort by purchasing website domains, and started teaching himself Ukrainian with the aspiration of moving to Kyiv one day in the future to assist with the rebuilding of the local technological infrastructure. Hard work comes before enjoying the fruits of labor—that was his philosophy on life. In his free time, he was a motorcyclist, a British car enthusiast and 3D model engineer - always learning, never wasting a moment. Although Eric had moved on to bigger things, he has touched the lives of countless people through his generosity, selflessness, and products all without ever expecting anything in return. Always putting his fellow man first, Eric truly embodied the qualities of what everyone should strive to be. Eric is survived by his father and stepmother, Daryl and Patricia Xavier of Davidson, NC; brother, Adam Xavier, wife Ola and two sons of Los Angeles, CA; sister Kristin Laguna and daughter Jocy of Yorktown, VA; stepsisters, Katherine Youssouf of Montvale, NJ and Carly Youssouf of Boston, MA; step grandmother, Pat Samler of Huntersville, NC; mother, Cynthia Hayes of Chesterfield VA; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local fire and police departments, as he would have done himself. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, is serving the family and obituary lovingly written by the family.
