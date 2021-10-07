MANHATTAN – Eric McKinley Howell, known as “E” and “Ten Cent” to friends, was born in Manhattan, New York on Nov. 1, 1972. Born and raised in the Eastchester section of the Bronx, he developed a passion for life and hard work at an early age.
Eric attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx and later went on to study the HVAC system at DeKalb County in Atlanta and received a Community Home Improvement Certificate from North Carolina A&T State University.
Although he called High Point, NC and Atlanta, GA home, he never let go of his ‘New York State of Mind’ and went on to become a union contractor, having started his own contracting businesses, EMS Maintenance and TNT Home Repairs.
It was after moving to High Point, where he met Tia Bates. Eric and Tia went on to have two sons, Tendru McKinley Howell and Tylan Jibril Howell, who were his pride and joy.
Eric loved fishing, the Yankees, and sharing good times with family and friends. He was known for his outrageous stories about his life’s adventures and had a special way of staying in touch with the people he cared about. Eric lived his life to the fullest and was undoubtedly the Life of the Party!
In addition to his sons, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Mabel Bland; father, McKinley Howell Jr; sisters, Natasha Morgan (Patrick), Ebony Howell; brother, Willie Bland; god sisters, Simone McCorkle and Mendora Wright; nephews, Dean Bland, Leon Bland and Malcolm Patterson; niece, Shaekinah Patterson; “adopted” grandmother, Louise Terry; uncles, Nelson Howell (Alana), Larry Howell, Jesse Bland, Anthony Bland (Adriane), Robert Bland (Tee) and Keith Bland; aunts, Clementine Russell, Florence Howell (Fred Hite), Odell Glaspie, Alice Hargrove, Jewell Bland, Barbara Washington (Isaac) and Connie Marshall (Jay); life-long friends, Fernando (Fern), Justice, Lamont, Donovan and Russell (Man); and a host of great aunts, a great, great aunt, a great uncle, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church 902 Meredith Street. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m.
until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Howell family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
