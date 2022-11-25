HPTNWS-11-26-22 LACKY, ERIC.jpg

​​Eric Carl Lackey, 66, a resident of High Point, NC, passed on at his home to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2022.

Eric was born in High Point on Sept. 14, 1956, to Gilberte (“Nona”) Henry Lackey and Carl Wilson Lackey. He was a graduate of East Davidson High School and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Trending Videos