Eric Carl Lackey, 66, a resident of High Point, NC, passed on at his home to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2022.
Eric was born in High Point on Sept. 14, 1956, to Gilberte (“Nona”) Henry Lackey and Carl Wilson Lackey. He was a graduate of East Davidson High School and UNC-Chapel Hill.
The Decorator’s Edge was founded about the same time he met and married Diane DuBois Lackey in 1978. Along with his wife, Eric owned and operated The Decorator’s Edge for over 40 years. This interior design firm and showroom attracted local and international clients who enjoyed watching them work their “magic” on individual homes and businesses.
In 2020, The Decorator’s Edge was chosen as an award-winning design firm by Houzz, which represented millions of homeowners who comprise the Houzz community. Eric worked passionately on his work, which took him to many cities as well as countries, for example London, Costa Rica, Italy, etc.
His other passion, which was his love for his Tennessee walking horses handed down by his father, Carl Lackey, was just as strong. Eric was a very accomplished equestrian, having shown horses since he was 8 years old. Eric and his various horses have been awarded several World Championship titles at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Eric and Diane would travel to their other home in Shelbyville whenever he could work it in his schedule throughout the horseshow season. His love for animals continued into his dogs over the years, especially Miss Blue, who remains at the home.
He has supported the local community, always donating items for Taste of the Town, Empty Bowls and many other organizations.
In addition to his wife, Diane DuBois Lackey, he is survived by his two sisters, Denise Sharon Lackey of High Point and Josiane Therese Lackey-Laumann of Thomasville, and a niece, Taylor Laumann Conner (Rick) of Harrisburg, NC, and their children, Callen and Kendall.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (for Kendall Conner), 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville, NC. Visitation will be from 12 until 1:30 p.m. in the Christian Enrichment Center at Memorial United Methodist Church.
Eric was a wonderful human being who loved very deeply, especially his wife, Diane, and his family. He chose Dec. 13 as their wedding date because his parents were married on that date.
Also still on this earth are several close friends who have become family. They know who they are. We are forever grateful for your love.
