HIGH POINT — Ms. Emtosha Keona Patrice Livingston departed this life at her residence on March 11, 2022. She was born on April 29, 1981, in High Point, NC, to Patricia Livingston and the late Woodrow (Bud) Harrington. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Livingston; her paternal grandparents, Theodore Harrington Sr., and Sarah Harrington; three uncles, Theodore Harrington Jr., Edwin Harrington, and John Harrington; two aunts, Mary “Frankie” Harrington, and Felicia Harrington.
“Tosha”, as she was called, attended the Guildford County Public Schools and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1999. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree at Winston- Salem State University.
She was currently a member of Chosen Generation, located in High Point, NC. Her ambitious work ethic inspired us all, as she was employed by The City of High Point Transit Authority, Shipman’s Family Home Care, High Point University and High Point’s Furniture Market.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one son, Bryson Livingston and one daughter, Armani Livingston, both of the home; the father of her children, Andre Garrison of High Point, NC; her mother, Patricia Livingston of High Point, NC; two sisters, Dena Harrington of High Point, NC, and Margaret (Clarnicki) Lewis-Livingston of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Parcell Harrington of Cheraw, SC; maternal grandmother, Margaret Livingston of High Point, NC; grandfather, Floyd Nelson of High Point, NC; aunts, Mary Harrington and Lorraine Harrington, both of Cheraw, SC, Johnnie Mae Livingston of Woodbury, MN, Margaret (Neugene) Stuckey of Thomasville, NC, and Emilia Livingston of High Point, NC; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, close cousins, other relatives and friends that will cherish the memories, laughter, and moments spent with her.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Livingston family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
