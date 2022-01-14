SOPHIA — Emogene Coltrane Bame, 80, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022.
She was born on May 7, 1941 in Guilford County a daughter of the late Charles and Vergie Farlow Coltrane. A resident of this area all her life, she worked for Marsh-Armfield Furniture and retired after 41 years of service. She was a former member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting and later a member of Thomasville Friends Church. Emogene enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Small; her sister, Louise Hill and her husband, Jimmy and a grandson, Robert Small. Also surviving are two nieces; a great niece and a great nephew.
A service to celebrate Emogene’s life will be private.
Memorials in Emogene’s memory may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Online condolences may be made on Emogene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.