THOMASVILLE — Mr. Emmett Saunders Sparks, 87, a resident of Thomasville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born in Surry County, NC to Evan Troy Sparks and Hattie Elizabeth Sparks. He spent most of his life in the Thomasville area. Emmett was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and was a graduate of Thomasville High School, class of 1953.
He attended Ashmore Business College, Davie-Davidson County Community College, and Guilford Technical Community College. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Twenty-fifth Infantry Division from 1954-1956.
He was employed at Western Electric Co. in Greensboro, NC and later at AT&T in Winston-Salem, NC. He retired from the Mt. Hope Church location in Greensboro with 33 years of service in 1990.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Jenkins Sparks; one son, Barry Sparks and wife Judy of Wallburg, NC; daughters, Sonya Murdock and husband Col. Wade Murdock, Ret. of Pinehurst, NC, Amanda Arnold and husband Dr. Michael Arnold of College Station, TX, and Amy Molaro and husband Greg of Lewisville, NC. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Samantha Sparks of FL; five grandsons, Tyler Coe of Alexandria, VA, Saunders Arnold and Zane Arnold of College Station, TX, Weston Murdock and Wyatt Murdock of Pinehurst, NC; 9 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bobby Sparks and wife Charlotte of Thomasville; three sisters, Virginia Freeman of Thomasville, Betty Teer of High Point, and Jo Ann Hunt of Thomasville; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Sparks of Thomasville and Nellie Hart of Thomasville; 8 nieces; and 12 nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Sparks.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Green Street Baptist Church. The family encourages masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Sparks will lie in state on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. to the hour of the service at the church for members of the community to pay their respects. No formal visitation will be held.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be directed to Green Street Baptist Church, 303 Rotary Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Thank you to all our neighbors for your love and support, especially Betty and Roger Bryant and Karen and Rodney Slate.
Our family would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at the High Point Cancer Center and to Dr. Marshall Hall and to Dr. V.C. Harish. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Dr. Harish, one last time from Emmett, I pray your family in India will be safe from this COVID. God Bless You. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
