HIGH POINT — Emma Jeanette Wilson, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Thomasville Medical Center following a brief illness.
Jeanette was born in High Point, March 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Nola East Garner. She was an avid gardener, baker and caregiver to everyone she knew. Jeanette was a devoted Christian and a member of Shepherd’s Chapel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Getner Wilson and infant sister Peggy Ann Garner.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Miller and husband Robert and Michelle Seamon and husband David; four grandchildren, Ashley Cecil, Brandon Seamon, Lauren Seamon and Tausha Kirk; sister, Vickie Acton and husband Teddy; two brothers, Danny Moore and wife Marty and Bill Garner; a sister-in-law, Mary Patterson and husband Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 Unity St, Thomasville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Davidson County Animal Shelter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillips
avenue.com for the Wilson family.
