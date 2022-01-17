HIGH POINT — Mrs. Emma Christine Allen McDougal quietly departed this earthly life on Jan. 12, 2022, peacefully at 2608 Maxine Drive, High Point, NC.
She was born on May 13, 1933, in Ridgeway, SC, to the late James E. and Katie Allen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Foster McDougal; a daughter, Cynthia Allen; and seven siblings, Katie Brown, Maggie Wage, Charlotte Turnipseed, Henretta Alston, James Allen, Leroy Allen and David Allen.
Affectionately known by family and friends as “Doll,” she received her early education in Fairfield County, before relocating to High Point, NC, in 1948, where she graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1950.
Her Christian upbringing started at an early age, where she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in High Point, NC, where she served as an adult Sunday School teacher, and member of the Adult Choir.
She leaves a legacy of love to numerous people whom she loved dearly. She leaves to reflect on her love, two daughters, Sandra Hines, of Las Vegas, NV, and Tamica (Thomas) Seegars, of Greensboro, NC; one son, Richard (Sophia Lynn) McDougal, of High Point, NC; two brothers-in-law, Daniel McDougal, of Fayetteville, NC, and Alexander (Julie) McDougal, of Augusta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emma McDougal Scholarship Fund at First Bank, 4010 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, N.C. 27265
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the McDougal family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
