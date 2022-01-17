High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.