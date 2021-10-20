HIGH POINT — Mrs. Emma Jean Terry, 87, departed this earth on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
She was born on August 13, 1934, in Richmond County, NC to the late Oleria Cornell and Bobby Martin. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Elvis Terry, and Randy Terry; a sister, Maratha Baldwin; brothers, Henry Baldwin, and Lionel Baldwin.
Emma was a graduate of Mineral Spring High School. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Emma enjoyed spending time with her family.
Emma leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Beverly Diane Ford of High Point, NC; four sons, James Baldwin, Dennis Terry, Donald Terry and Sandy (Zondree) Terry, all of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Allen Baldwin, Jennifer Ingram, Pete Terry, Chaquita Terry, Allen Terry, S. T. Terry, Jonathan Pitt, Corey Southerland, Emma Terry, D. J. Terry, Matthew Bullins, Candie McCormick, and Kyara Holoman; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two nephews, Derrick Ritter and Bennie Cassidy of Virginia Beach, VA; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Terry family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
