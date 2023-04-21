TRINITY— Emma Jean Spencer Blackwell Durham, 87, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
A native of High Point, Emma was born Oct. 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Oscar and Mamie Marsh Spencer. She was very much a part of the community, and owned Blackwell’s Cameo Boutique, where she loved helping her customers find the perfect outfit. She was known for helping ladies suffering with breast cancer with their needs.
Emma was a member of Emerywood Baptist Church. She loved life and enjoyed sharing the Gospel, and would teach her grandchildren and Sunday School Class about Jesus.
She was a loving mother to her daughter, Renee Saxton and her husband, Tommy; her son Donnie Blackwell and wife, Cathy; two granddaughters, Cara McMahan and husband, Corey, and Anna Morgan and husband, Christopher; and a great grandson, Cayden. Also surviving are her sister, Jayne Chavis and niece, Amy Grubb. Her family was her life. She enjoyed every moment with them.
Visitation will be Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023 from 4 until 6 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
