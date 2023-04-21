HPTNWS- 4-22-23 DURHAM, EMMA.jpg

TRINITY— Emma Jean Spencer Blackwell Durham, 87, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.

A native of High Point, Emma was born Oct. 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Oscar and Mamie Marsh Spencer. She was very much a part of the community, and owned Blackwell’s Cameo Boutique, where she loved helping her customers find the perfect outfit. She was known for helping ladies suffering with breast cancer with their needs.

