THOMASVILLE — Emily Finch Lambeth passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Thomasville, she was a lifelong resident of the Chair City until her move to Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem. She will forever be known as Nana to her grandchildren and the rest of her family.
Her own grandfather, T.J. Finch, along with his brothers, founded Thomasville Furniture Industries. Her father, George D. Finch, known for his philanthropy, was TFI treasurer for a number of years. Lucy Cooper Finch, her mother, was also active in charitable and civic organizations locally and statewide. Emily also had a brother, Brown F. Finch, of Thomasville and a sister, Lucy Finch Gaddy, of Raleigh, who preceded her in death. Another sister, Mary-Hannah Finch Taft, lives in Greenville, NC.
After attending Salem Academy, Duke University and graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill, Emily married local attorney, Charles F. Lambeth Jr. The couple had two sons, Charles F. Lambeth III, of Thomasville, and George F. Lambeth, of Thomasville; a daughter-in-law, Brandy Smith Lambeth; and two grandchildren, George “Finch” F. Lambeth Jr. and Smith “Mac” MacNeill Lambeth, both of Thomasville. Emily was also a proud aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and godmother.
Before having a family, Emily taught in the Thomasville City School system. After leaving that position to become a homemaker, her interest in education continued, teaching both the Junior Great Books and Great Books series in Thomasville.
Art was Emily’s true passion, however she was widely known as a local artist and also had paintings displayed at many statewide galleries and exhibits. Even though she sold some of her work, Emily relished the sheer joy of painting and preferred to display her works throughout her home to be enjoyed by her family and friends. Later in life, Emily combined her interest in education with her passion for art and returned to UNC, where she got a second degree in botanical illustration. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including the North Carolina Botanical Gardens newsletter magazine.
A statewide ranked duplicate bridge player and croquet enthusiast, she also did volunteer work at the NC Botanical Gardens, as well as being a devoted Meals on Wheels volunteer, past president/chairman of the Davidson County Art Council, a docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art, past president of the Thomasville Woman’s Club and a volunteer with the Davidson County Democratic Party. At one time, she also served on the Board of Directors of Community General Hospital in Thomasville and was a charter board member of what was then known as Northwestern Bank in Thomasville.
A lifelong member of Memorial United Methodist Church, she was considered to be one of the church’s most active members and volunteers, having served on the administrative board, the pastor parish relations committee, church missions and having taught Sunday school earlier in her life. She was also instrumental in furthering the church’s well known Finch Preaching Mission.
Her accomplishments were rich and varied. She dedicated many of her paintings to Charles and George, having painted a number of works depicting their childhood. She will always be remembered as a true multi-hyphenate: wife-teacher-artist-homemaker-civic leader-volunteer and, of course, devoted mother and grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Danny Leonard officiating. Burial of ashes will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will greet friends after the committal service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 428, Thomasville, N.C. 27360 or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
