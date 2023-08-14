GREENSBORO — Emille Jarrett Cox, 77, of Greensboro passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023 with her husband and children at her side. We find comfort that she is at peace after living life with courage, grace, and dignity. After a family graveside service, a visitation is planned.

Emille was born to Winfred Elzie Jarrett and Nora Hughes Jarrett on August 13, 1945 in Newport News, VA and grew up with her four siblings in Thomasville, NC. She was preceded in death by her sisters Sandy and Kitty, and her brother Steve.