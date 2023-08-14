GREENSBORO — Emille Jarrett Cox, 77, of Greensboro passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023 with her husband and children at her side. We find comfort that she is at peace after living life with courage, grace, and dignity. After a family graveside service, a visitation is planned.
Emille was born to Winfred Elzie Jarrett and Nora Hughes Jarrett on August 13, 1945 in Newport News, VA and grew up with her four siblings in Thomasville, NC. She was preceded in death by her sisters Sandy and Kitty, and her brother Steve.
Emille graduated from UNCG in 1967, and along with her sisters and brother was of the first generation of college graduates in her family. Her perseverance, smarts, and work ethic led her to a job at IBM, where she also met her future and beloved husband, Jonathan. They married on Dec. 28, 1975. She spent many years focused on raising their three children. She was an encouraging, involved, and fun mom, always cheering on their athletic and creative pursuits, quick to join the wave-riding or wiffle-ball playing, and known to pen poetry in homage to their milestones. She was irrepressible, knowing that the hardest things in life can give way to the best things in life, and was uniquely skilled at turning the former into the latter. As their children entered adulthood, Emille and Jonathan embarked on their own renaissance. They found great joy in their everyday lives and reflected with gratitude for all their blessings, and cultivated a sense of family and home that extended far beyond the traditional definition.
While her family was her greatest love, Emille also treasured lifelong friendships with The Bridge Club (though no one can say whether they ever played bridge!). She was active in United Methodist Church congregations throughout her life. She loved spending time outdoors at their Greensboro and mountain homes. Emille was a skilled gardener, able to coax beautiful flowers out of the NC red clay. She loved animals, and was also “mom” to some very lucky cats and dogs. Emille pursued a Master’s in Education from NCSU and became a beloved teacher of gifted students across North Carolina before retiring in 2009. This gave her more time to be a loving Mimi to her three grandchildren, whom she adored.
Emille is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jonathan; her sons Matthew (Aeron) of CO and Andrew (Morgan) of VA; her daughter Sarah (Jason) of VA; her grandchildren Henry, Jonathan, and Madelyn; and a sister, Brenda Matthews. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their children; and several grand-dogs and grand-cats, all of whom brought her joy.
The Cox family would like to thank the numerous neighbors and members of the nursing staff at Friends Homes Guilford Campus who expertly, compassionately, selflessly, and lovingly helped care for Emille, and continue to support Jonathan today.
Forbis & Dick- Guilford Chapel in Greensboro, NC is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.