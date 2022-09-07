HPTNWS-9-8-22 HILL, ELMO.jpg

ARCHDALE — Elmo “Travis” Hill, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1940 in Grayson County, VA, a son of the late Homer and Mary Funk Hill. He attended Fries High School in Fries, VA and later enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country for four years. After his military service, he relocated to the King area for some time, and then moved to Archdale. He worked as a long distance truck driver for various companies subsequently retiring from Harris Teeter after 27 years of service. He was a longtime faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church in High Point. Travis enjoyed being a jokester and ministering to people; whatever their needs were. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man who had a servant’s heart and who loved his Lord and family and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his wife, Pat Sparks Hill; a brother, Aubrey Hill and his beloved Black Lab, Falcon.

Trending Videos