ARCHDALE — Elmo “Travis” Hill, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1940 in Grayson County, VA, a son of the late Homer and Mary Funk Hill. He attended Fries High School in Fries, VA and later enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country for four years. After his military service, he relocated to the King area for some time, and then moved to Archdale. He worked as a long distance truck driver for various companies subsequently retiring from Harris Teeter after 27 years of service. He was a longtime faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church in High Point. Travis enjoyed being a jokester and ministering to people; whatever their needs were. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man who had a servant’s heart and who loved his Lord and family and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his wife, Pat Sparks Hill; a brother, Aubrey Hill and his beloved Black Lab, Falcon.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children, Alan Hill, Karen McDonald and her husband, Leonard, Larry Hill and his wife, Dawn, Sherry Garland and Tonda Garland; his siblings, Gay Barker and her husband, Herman, Harry Hill and his wife, Wanda, Joyce Spaugh, Janet Wooten and his sister in-law, Gaynelle Hill. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tyler Honeycutt, Kayla Hill, Braedyn Garland and Ashtyn Hill and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Travis’ life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Bobby Loving officering. The committal service will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville with Military Honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Travis’ memory may be made to Springfield Baptist Church, 1322 Baker Road, High Point, NC 27263.
Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.