KERNERSVILLE — Ellis Leroy Rouse, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Ellis was born on June 26, 1942, in Guilford County to Ellis Leroy, Sr. and Violet Edwards Rouse. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a graduate of High Point University.
He later earned his Masters of Divinity Degree at Emory University and served throughout the Western NC United Methodist Conference for over 42 years. His ministry extended well beyond his retirement, operating in his gift of relationship to mentor, father, befriend, and disciple everyone he encountered.
Ellis exemplified a man of God, touching numerous lives through the power of prayer and belief in our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and spiritual father, and left them with the peace of knowing he had received salvation and had lived well.
Ellis was an avid fan of the UNC Tarheels, but a bigger fan of his grandchildren and loved spending as much time with them as possible. He enjoyed being outdoors in the yard and tending to the garden.
Ellis had a strong passion for serving others and supporting outreach organizations with his time and offerings.
In addition to his parents, Ellis was preceded in death by one sister, Linda R. Brown and her husband, Larry.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Wanda Parker Rouse; a son, Andy Rouse (wife, Crystal); a daughter, Emily Rouse Stokes (husband, Brian); three grandchildren, Cole Rouse, Della Grace Rouse, and Graham Stokes; one sister, Nancy Ward (husband, Clyde); a special sister-in-law, Frances Kirby and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Ellis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hayworth Wesleyan Church in High Point with Pastors Brian Matherlee, Brian Allen and Chris Langham officiating.
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
