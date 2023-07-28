CHATTANOOGA — Ellen Frances Klosterman, 59, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Survivors include her brother, Paul J. Klosterman and partner, Susan Shim.
Ellen grew up in High Point, NC and was a lifelong learner. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a BA in English in 1986; earned a Master of Arts from Bowling Green State University in 1987; Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois in 1997; and a Doctorate of Philosophy from Bowling Green State University in 1997. Ellen was a creative writer and an advocate for victims of abuse. Her dissertation titled “The Music She Hears”; Point of View and Technique in Women’s Writing About Childhood Sexual Abuse” combined her skill as an author and her heart as an advocate of women and children. Ellen worked for the Tennessee Department at Child Protective Services and later at Erlanger Health Care Services- Children’s Hospital.
Ellen’s friends would like to thank the staff of Martin Boyd Christian Home, Erlanger Palliative Care and Hospice of Chattanooga for the devoted care and love.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen requested donations to a charity of your choice or one of the following organizations in her memory:
St. Elmo United Methodist Church- Food Pantry or Homeless Ministry at SaintElmo.org
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church- Youth Program at Stlukechatt.org.
