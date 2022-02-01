HIGH POINT — It is with great sadness that the family of Ellanette “Nette” Andrews announces her passing on Jan. 29, 2022, after a life full of devotion to her church and family. Nette was a lifelong resident of High Point and was born on August 7, 1928, the second of four girls to the late Ernest A. Andrews and Della Fank Kirkman Andrews.
Nette graduated from High Point High School in 1948 and began her employment at Adams Millis Hosiery Mill. She continued working in the furniture industry and worked a second job at Anderson Drug.
After retirement, she worked as a school bus monitor with Guilford County Schools where she really enjoyed being with the children. Upon retirement from Guilford County Schools, she also was a sitter for the elderly.
Preceding her in death were her sisters, Norris Andrews Rice and Peggy J. Andrews; brother-in-law, William A. Rice Sr.; niece, Mitzi J. Rice; great niece, Amy Brown; and great nephew, Hunter A. Hinson. Those who will cherish her memory include a younger sister, Irma Brower; nieces, Cheryl Cash (Arthur), Jeannie Hinson (Byron), Gail Huie (Keith) and Vicki Brown (Jimmy); nephews, William A. Rice Jr. (Sue) and Kenneth W. Lackey; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
Nette enjoyed spending time with her sisters as well as their children. Although she never married and had children of her own, she was active in the lives of her nieces and nephews as well as their children. She could often be seen at baseball games keeping score with her own pencil and paper. She was also a regular attendee of the church softball games where she expressed her own “colorful commentary” due to her prior experience as a catcher.
Her love of church and church family led her to be referred to as “Hayworth’s minibus driver.” She would transport anyone to church that needed a ride. Other church duties included singing in the choir and serving as Sunday School Class Secretary for many years. She also enjoyed gospel music and would often fill her vehicle and head out to a singing. One favorite spot on Saturday nights was The Wildwood in Trinity, NC.
A celebration of life service for Nette will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Hayworth Wesleyan Church with Rev. Brian Matherlee and Rev. David Emery officiating. The interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
