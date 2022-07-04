TRINITY — Elizabeth “Lizzie” Watkins Sutton, age 101, peacefully transitioned from this Earth and into the arms of Jesus on the morning of July 1st, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was lovingly met by her true love, Marshall, so they could celebrate their 86th wedding anniversary together.
She was born in Bryson City, N.C. on August 17th, 1920 a daughter of the late Arthur and Cora Lee Watkins.
Elizabeth was married to Marshall Locke Sutton on June 25th, 1936, and they were married for 65 wonderful years until his passing on April 21, 2003. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by several siblings, as well as other family members.
She is survived by four daughters: Bonnie Osborne, Ruth Maynard, Marie Barnes, and Helen Rich (Robert), two siblings, Dillard & Ada, as well as 16 grandchildren and many other generations.
A Celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Chapel by her grandson, Jake Summers and Greg Noe. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Memorials may be directed to Brenner Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff of Graybrier for their loving care of Lizzie. Online condolences may be made at
