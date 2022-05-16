THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Soles Fountain, 69 of Thomasville passed away May 12, 2022. She was born Jan. 5, 1953 to Dossie and Mildred Dow Soles in Columbus County, NC. She was a loving wife and mother to Charlie and Ronald Fountain who both preceded her in death. She loved reading, watching westerns and spending time with family. Liz was loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Patricia; four granddaughters, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, John (Sarah), Eugene, Robert (Barbara), Janet Price (Shelton), Janice Tucker (Keith), Tommy (Beverly), Peggy Fox (Randy), sister-in-law Lora and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Jesse and Terry Soles.
A memorial will be held at Terry House BBQ, 947 Fisher Ferry St in Thomasville on May 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
