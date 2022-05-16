High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.