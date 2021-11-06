JAMESTOWN — Elizabeth Hill Sechrest, 93, of Jamestown, went to meet her Lord and Savior Thursday, November 4, 2021 peacefully with her daughters by her side at Well-Spring Retirement Community.
Born November 9, 1927, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin Hill and the late Ellen Church Hill. Elizabeth was a homemaker and a member of Friendly Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for fifty-five (55) years. She loved to travel, having visited Canada, Mexico, Germany, Israel, Switzerland and England, as well as most of the regions of the United States, including Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and most of the National Parks.
She was known for her genuine smile, words of encouragement and a heart filled with Christian love for all people. She enhanced everyone’s life around her.
Mrs. Sechrest has been a member of many clubs and organizations. She loved being a member of the Sunset Garden Club in Trinity for 25 years and for 15 of those years she led devotions for the Club. She was also a member of the American Red Cross for 15 years and a member of the Women’s Guild of High Point Regional Hospital Center, now known as Wake Forest Baptist.
She was very recently selected as Resident of the Month at Well-Spring Retirement Community which had meant so much to her.
Mrs. Sechrest is survived by her daughters, Maxine Sechrest Fisher (David) of Jamestown and Daphne E. Sechrest (Kenneth Johnson) of High Point; brothers, Henry R. Hill of Arkansas, Jerry Hill (Shirley) of Thomasville; sister Marlene Marshal of Laurinburg, NC); and grandchildren Regina Sechrest Winebarger, Dr. David Fisher, Jr. (Elizabeth), Dr. Gerald Fisher (Angela); Great-grandchildren, Katherine Fisher Ennis (Jake), David Fisher, III, Samual Fisher, Gerald Fisher, Jr., Benjamin Fisher, William Fisher, Brayden Bowman and Brooklyn Bowman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald David Sechrest, Sr., her son, Gerald David Sechrest, Jr., and her brothers, Walter J. Hill, John F. Hill, Hampton A. Hill and Herthey A. Hill.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Home on Westchester Drive in High Point with Rev. John H. Hill, Jr. and Rev. Tony Sluss officiating. Burial will be at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 prior to the service.
The family wants to especially thank the staff at Well-Spring for the excellent and loving care they provided for our mother.
Memorials may be sent to Friendly Baptist Church, 402 New Street, High Point, NC 27260 or Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Wright Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
