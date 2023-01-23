HIGH POINT — Mother Rorie, affectionately known to many as "mama", was born March 12, 1940 to the late Mattie David and Holden Bennett, in Scotland County, NC. However, she was raised by her grandparents John and Mary David whom she loved dearly. As time surpassed, her mother Mattie entered into a marriage with Calesta Miles (Sneak), who cherished, loved and supported Elizabeth as his very own. The love the two shared with each other was remarkable. On her journey she met and married James Thonas Rorie and to this union 9 children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son James Otis, her great grandson Fontrel Rorie, two half sisters, Arlene and Gail Bennett and her husband James Thomas Rorie.
In her course of growing, developing and maturing, Mother Rorie dedicated her life to Christ and immediately started confessing the gospel through her singing. She loved to sing and many loved to hear her sing. Mother Rorie was active in the church, she sang on the senior choir and was an usher in her pat time. Mother Rorie was also a member of the singing group "Voices of Praise".
Left to carry on her legacy are her children, Peggy, Jacqueline (Bobby), Jimmy (Deanna), Elaine, Patty, Valerie, Angela and Kajuane all of High Point, NC; 18 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Carol Bennett Speight of NY, three sisters- in- law; one brother- in- law; several nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends and her forever love, partner and friend, Robert Lee Martin.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
