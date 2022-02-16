DURHAM — Elizabeth “Libby” Jeanette Ramsey Younts, 82, passed away on Monday, Feb 14, 2022 from a long battle with dementia and complications at her home in Durham with her family. She was born in Iredell County, NC to the late Joseph Simpson Ramsey and Daisy Arthur Ramsey.
Libby is survived by her husband, Worth Duane Younts of 59.5 years married but, together since they were 15; son, David Younts; and daughter, Paige Ellis (Chris); along with 2 grandkids, Morgan Latta (Thomas Carter), and James “Jimmy” Ellis. She has one late brother, Steve Ramsey, and is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Ramsey of Spartenberg, SC, with her 3 adult sons.
Libby worked for many years for Durham County Social Services as a social worker and was stationed at Duke Hospital until her retirement from this position. Prior to being a social worker, she was a teacher at (the old) Hillandale Elementary School in Durham. She was a member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church and loved her church family. She was very involved in her younger years with directing Christmas programs and also teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed staying involved as much as she could. In the more recent years, she would look forward to meeting with her Thursday group and having their discussions weekly.
‘Nana” as we all referred to her, was so proud of her family. She was very dedicated to any and all events that her family was involved in. From family trips to family dinners, she never missed those opportunities to spend time with all. Every trip always had something memorable to happen that we would surely never forget. She was a very dedicated Nana to her grandkids, Morgan and Jimmy, and never missed an event if she were physically able to be there. Nana was a die hard Duke Blue Devils fan. Mainly her Duke basketball team and she would refer to them as “her boys.” When basketball was in season all events had to be planned around those game times. No exceptions, she had to be near to watch them. Many times we all stayed away from the house as the team was playing because she was so passionate about her “boys” that she would yell and scream at the TV and she wanted no one distracting her from watching the game. She collected all things that had the Duke name and logo on them. So, it is only fitting that her remains will be placed inside her coveted Duke Basketball that was signed by Coach K.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home located at 1117 Broad St, Durham, NC. This will be a casual event and light food and drinks will be available.
Flowers are acceptable at the funeral home, or contributions may be made to Duke Memorial United Methodist Church at 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
