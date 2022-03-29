HIGH POINT — Elizabeth Nicole Brann of High Point passed away March 23, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She is survived by her mother, Theresa Leanne Yocum of High Point, and her father, Gary Brann Jr. of Denton. Nicole was devoted to her two “adopted” sons, Ayven Wagner (10) and Kyler Wagner (8) both of High Point. She was also blessed to have Bryce Stanback as a longtime companion.
A memorial service may be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made in Nicole’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
