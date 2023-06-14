HPTNWS 6-15-23 LOFTIN, ELIZABETH .jpg

THOMASVILLE — Elizabeth “Liz” Smith Loftin, 66, of Thomasville passed away June 11, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point.

Liz was born of the late Grace Saintsing Smith in Davidson County. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years in the local area, beginning to cut hair at the young age of 13. Always having an interest in law, she went back to college later in life to successfully pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal law. After this she worked at the clerk of courts office as well as a paralegal for many years.