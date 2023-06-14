THOMASVILLE — Elizabeth “Liz” Smith Loftin, 66, of Thomasville passed away June 11, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point.
Liz was born of the late Grace Saintsing Smith in Davidson County. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years in the local area, beginning to cut hair at the young age of 13. Always having an interest in law, she went back to college later in life to successfully pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal law. After this she worked at the clerk of courts office as well as a paralegal for many years.
Liz had a voracious appetite for learning, especially about different cultures. She embraced people from all walks of life, never meeting a stranger. She believed we all have rights no matter the circumstances we were born into or find ourselves in along the way. She believed the things that made us different made us great and at the end of the day, not so different after all.
Liz loved her family more than anything. She worked hard over the years ensuring they were provided with all they needed to be successful both in the world and in themselves. A tough fighter to her core, she never accepted the phrase “you can’t do that.” She was strong and kind, always there to provide help and support. Right up until the end, Liz was putting on her best face forward. This was how she was best able to show others how much she cared.
In addition to her mother, Liz was preceded in death by her son, Adam Marshall Loftin.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Natasha Loftin Bowen and husband Gary, Monica Loftin and fiancé Heath Guy; aunt, Nell Saintsing Hedrick; her beloved grandchildren, Elias Marshall Loftin, Isabella Grace Bowen, Michael Guy-Ramos, and cousins Josh and Jacob.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont.
