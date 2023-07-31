THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Elizabeth “Kristy” Yarbrough Leonard, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center. Kristy was born April 20, 1950 in Davidson County to the late William Yarbrough and Frances Lawson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend; she will be greatly missed. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Moyer Leonard on Nov. 16, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Amy Elizabeth Leonard Watts and husband Rocky and Amanda Kristen Leonard Pierce and husband Chad, all of Thomasville; son, Preston Matthew Leonard and wife Amy of Thomasville; nine grandchildren, Hope Elizabeth Swicegood and husband Chad, Christopher Blake Tesh, Cassidy Faith Tesh, Colby Logan Tesh, Caleb Matthew Leonard, Mikayla Shea Leonard, Addison Claire Pierce, Ava Prestyn Pierce, Alice Carrington Pierce; three great-grandchildren, Parker McKinley Swicegood, Adalynn Grace Hardy, Presley Faith Tesh; she also leaves behind her life-long best friends, Anna Keever Lyon and Waverly Gray.
