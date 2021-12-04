THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Elizabeth (Ebby or Liz) Kanoy Beck, 96, a lifelong resident of Thomasville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Mrs. Beck was born on July 1, 1925, in Thomasville, N.C. to the late Jacob Alexander Kanoy and Etta Ruth Conrad Kanoy. She loved the Lord and her church. She was a faithful, lifelong member and the oldest member of Rich Fork Baptist Church, where she taught children for over 50 years and was a member of their senior citizens’ group called the “Sunshine Gang.” She loved working at Belk Yates in Thomasville for over 50 years. While working there, she truly loved helping family members select clothing for their little ones. As long as she was able, she also enjoyed volunteering at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and did “Meals on Wheels”. Mrs. Beck was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved and touched many people during her lifetime.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her loving husband James William Beck
Sr.; her son, James William “Jim” Beck
Jr.; and her siblings, Grady Kanoy, Clayton Kanoy, Lois Allred, and Laster Kanoy; sisters-in-law, Ruby Kanoy, Louise Kanoy, and Hilda Kanoy; and brother-in-law, Phillip Allred.
She is survived by
her son, Jeff Beck (Sherri); grandson, Justin Beck; special nieces, Susan Kanoy, and Karen (Steve) Byerly; and special nephews, Kirby Kanoy (Pam), Michael Allred, and David Allred (Patricia); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and very good friend, Karen Weisner.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rich Fork Baptist Church Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date at Rich Fork Baptist Church.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be directed to Rich Fork Baptist Church, 3993 Old Highway 29, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
