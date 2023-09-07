WINSTON SALEM — Elizabeth G. Carpenter was born on Nov. 23. 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband, Broaden Carpenter; brother, Wilbur Hall; children, Barbara J. Robinson, Loretta Atkins, Carole Robinson, and Roger Robinson; grandchildren, Renee Robinson, Dennis Atkins, and Gary Atkins.
Elizabeth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. She served as a missionary, choir member, and mother of the church at Word of Life Tabernacle, High Point, NC, led by Pastor Dr. Ronald L. Diggs. Elizabeth's warm and caring nature was always on full display. Moreover, her compassion was not limited to her religious commitments, as she would go above and beyond to provide transportation to anyone who needed a ride to church; she would do her best to accommodate as many people as she could in her car. She remained steadfast in her faith and character throughout her life. She served as a shining example of a prayer warrior and believer, inspiring those around her to emulate her virtuous ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.