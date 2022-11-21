HIGH POINT — Elizabeth Flinchum Henson, 91, of Addison Blvd, died at home Thursday,
Nov. 17, 2022. Mrs. Henson (Lib / Libby) was born in High Point, the daughter of Paul Glenn and Nellie Whitlow Flinchum (deceased). Surviving sisters, Shelby Hedgecock (Frank), Terry Caddell (John), and predeceased by sister Becky Boyte (Odell) and brother Jack Flinchum (Alene).
Mrs. Henson is also predeceased by her loving husband, Henry Thomas Henson and an infant son passing at child birth.
Surviving are her beloved son, Thomas F. Henson (Jane) of Ocean Isle Beach, and daughter, Kay Nell Henson Moss (Tim) of Winston-Salem. Grandchildren Scott Thomas Henson (Jenell), Amanda Lowe and Jenilee Gardner (Dustin). Four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Katie, Lucas and Henrik and many special nieces and nephews.
J. C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 NC-109, Winston-Salem, NC is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service is to be observed at 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022 in the funeral home Chapel with family receiving friends prior to the service from 10 – 11. Reverend John Causey will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Knoll Cemetery, 1380 Church Street, Ramseur, NC at 2:00 PM.
Elizabeth was a devoted servant of her Lord and Savior serving as a choir member and Sunday school teacher for many years. Her most recent affiliation was with Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family selflessly and always put others before herself. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother, grand-mother and wife who cherished her late husband, Henry during their 43 years of marriage – even until her death.
She was a gracious lady and faithful servant who filled our lives with love and hope. She lived her life with dignity and grace to the very end. The family expresses gratitude for thoughts and prayers. To God be the glory.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth would be pleased if you made a financial contribution, in her memory, to the charity of your choice.
