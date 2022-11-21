HIGH POINT — Elizabeth Flinchum Henson, 91, of Addison Blvd, died at home Thursday,

Nov. 17, 2022. Mrs. Henson (Lib / Libby) was born in High Point, the daughter of Paul Glenn and Nellie Whitlow Flinchum (deceased). Surviving sisters, Shelby Hedgecock (Frank), Terry Caddell (John), and predeceased by sister Becky Boyte (Odell) and brother Jack Flinchum (Alene).

Trending Videos