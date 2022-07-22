HIGH POINT — Elizabeth “Betty” M. Larcombe died peacefully on July 14, 2022, at Pennybyrn Retirement Community in High Point, NC. Her 96 years were lived out in faithful witness to Holy Scripture’s greatest commandment. Betty loved God and loved her neighbor.
Betty was blessed as the last surviving member of two families during her lifetime…her family of origin, father, H. Newell Larcombe Sr.; her mother, Frances N. Larcombe; and her brother, Captain Lou Larcombe. And her adopted family…Herman and Clara Burrows, Joyce Burrows, Faye Burrows Morris and Wade Morris and several generations of nephews and nieces. In return, Betty gave her love, care, giftedness and keen wit to both families!
Professionally, throughout her career as a registered nurse anesthetist, Betty gave professional and personal care to patients and their families as well as to the medical family of surgeons and staff with whom she worked.
Betty lived out her personal discipleship over the years as a contributing member of Green St. Baptist Church, High Point, NC [deaf ministry volunteer]; Grace Baptist Church, High Point, NC [ prayer ministry], and Chapel By the Sea, Emerald Isle, NC [prayer ministry]. Betty, by example, always encouraged the faithful memorization of Holy Scripture as a meaningful source of comfort, hope and encouragement.
Thank you, Betty. You blessed us bountifully with your life, your love and by your example.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.