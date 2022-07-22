HPTNWS- 7-23-22 LARCOMBE, ELIZABETH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Elizabeth “Betty” M. Larcombe died peacefully on July 14, 2022, at Pennybyrn Retirement Community in High Point, NC. Her 96 years were lived out in faithful witness to Holy Scripture’s greatest commandment. Betty loved God and loved her neighbor.

Betty was blessed as the last surviving member of two families during her lifetime…her family of origin, father, H. Newell Larcombe Sr.; her mother, Frances N. Larcombe; and her brother, Captain Lou Larcombe. And her adopted family…Herman and Clara Burrows, Joyce Burrows, Faye Burrows Morris and Wade Morris and several generations of nephews and nieces. In return, Betty gave her love, care, giftedness and keen wit to both families!

