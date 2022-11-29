HPTNWS- 11-30-22 NICHOLS, ELISE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Elise S. Nichols, Bride, Lisie, Nana, GG, 80, graduated to the Church Triumphant on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church (314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.

