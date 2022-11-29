HIGH POINT — Elise S. Nichols, Bride, Lisie, Nana, GG, 80, graduated to the Church Triumphant on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church (314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.
Elise’s wishes are that her ashes be returned to the earth in her beloved State of Alabama. Elise had a servant’s heart and a love for people. Over the years, she remained active in church working in many capacities. Elise enjoyed being part of the Lay Witness Program for almost 30 years, along with her family, traveling throughout the Southeast, United States to share what God was doing in her life, and encourage others. She served as a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship, taught countless hours of Sunday School, ranging from the youngest to the oldest in the church. Elise was often asked to lead workshops to share with ladies on navigating a Christian marriage (lots of ladies gained a new appreciation for fishing).
Elise always cherished her memories of the MCUMC Ladies retreats, she always said it was an opportunity for God to give her a glimpse on what it would have been to have a sister… or 150 of them! She loved her Bible and to share the Love of Jesus. Her foremost concern being that everyone would know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She often said “If you meet me, and forget me, you have lost nothing, if you meet my Jesus, and forget Him, you have lost Everything.” Her greatest joy in life was her family and friends.
Mary Elise Smith was born in Huntsville, Alabama on Nov. 10, 1942, to the late William “Bill” Hurt Smith Sr. and Mary Williams Smith.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 60 years, Hugh Nichols; three children, Dow Nichols (Barbara) of Walkertown, NC; Tim Nichols (Sue) of Lake Norman/Roaring Gap, NC; and Traci Nichols Wood (Paul) of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Aaron Nichols (Valerie), Allen Wood (Hailey), Phillip Wood (Sydney), Isabelle Nichols, Will Wood, and Nick Wood; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Wood, Ruby Wood, and Brynlee Wood; sister-in-law, Hiroko Smith; nephew Jon-Hurt Smith (Hope); great-nephew Davis Smith. She was predeceased by her brother William “Billy” Hurt Smith Jr. and nephew Matthew Smith. Elise leaves behind cherished cousins and countless friends that she made family along the way. She had a unique knack to allow you the blessing of being her “Favorite”. She asked we share with you…Always let those that come behind you find you faithful, live in gratitude, grace and mercy and always walk in forgiveness! One of her adopted children said when she hugged you, you felt the love pouring into you. Momma, “love you more” and we rise to call you blessed! Proverbs 31:10-31
Our gratitude is expressed to all the doctors, nurses and staff with Cone Health in Greensboro and Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina for their knowledge and compassion in caring for her. Wright Funeral & Cremation is serving the family. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
