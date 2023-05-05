THOMASVILLE — On Saturday April 29, 2023, Elisabeth “Lisa” Finger Luther, mother of 3 children and 3 dogs passed away at age 74.
Elisabeth was born on Feb. 18,1949 in Kumreut, Bayern Germany to her parents, Anna Schawarts and Josef Finger. She received an engineering degree in her early 20’s and moved to Zwiebrucken. Elisabeth was one of the youngest engineers in this area of Germany. While living there she met former husband Michael F. Luther, father of her 3 children, whom she married and moved with to Thomasville NC. Once settled, Elisabeth was hired by Carolina Underwear, in Thomasville, to work on the sewing floor. Her next sewing job led her to Archdale Manufacturing where she worked her way to the Design Room, designing and creating patterns, until the company closed their doors in the late 1980’s. Here she met many lifelong friends that she kept up with until her death. Elisabeth found great joy in helping others. After Archdale Manufacturing, she moved into retail at Belk in High Point and later Dillards. Working retail allowed Elisabeth the opportunity to help her clients curate their closets with the most up to date fashion. Her clients trusted her and respected her opinion, many became friends for life.
When Elisabeth wasn’t working and after retiring you could find her spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering at the Guilford County Animal Shelter or the Pink Ribbon Fire Truck. She had a huge heart for animals. She commented many times, if she lived on a farm, she would adopt all the animals that needed a home. Elisabeth also enjoyed time at the beach surf or pier fishing and the mountains, which reminded her of home. She loved a good laugh and her smile could light up a room.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Hans Lenz and Peter Moësl.
Elisabeth is survived by her three children, Nicole Culler and husband Skip of High Point, Sarah Reask and husband Tony of Greensboro, and Andrew Luther of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Gaby Culler, LuLu Culler, Bo Culler, Izzy Reask, and Max Reask; three siblings, Anita Lenz, Margret Moësl, and Joseph Finger and wife Barbara, all of Bayern Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Elisabeth missed her homeland and siblings dearly. Not a day went by that she did not think of both and their families.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Rev Jeff Patterson officiating at Wesley Memorial Chapel in High Point. The family will greet family and friends following the service in the Asbury Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
