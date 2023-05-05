HPTNWS- 5-6-23 LUTHER, ELISABETH.jpg

THOMASVILLE — On Saturday April 29, 2023, Elisabeth “Lisa” Finger Luther, mother of 3 children and 3 dogs passed away at age 74.

Elisabeth was born on Feb. 18,1949 in Kumreut, Bayern Germany to her parents, Anna Schawarts and Josef Finger. She received an engineering degree in her early 20’s and moved to Zwiebrucken. Elisabeth was one of the youngest engineers in this area of Germany. While living there she met former husband Michael F. Luther, father of her 3 children, whom she married and moved with to Thomasville NC. Once settled, Elisabeth was hired by Carolina Underwear, in Thomasville, to work on the sewing floor. Her next sewing job led her to Archdale Manufacturing where she worked her way to the Design Room, designing and creating patterns, until the company closed their doors in the late 1980’s. Here she met many lifelong friends that she kept up with until her death. Elisabeth found great joy in helping others. After Archdale Manufacturing, she moved into retail at Belk in High Point and later Dillards. Working retail allowed Elisabeth the opportunity to help her clients curate their closets with the most up to date fashion. Her clients trusted her and respected her opinion, many became friends for life.

