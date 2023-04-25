GREENSBORO — Mr. Elijah Markese Fate Horne, 31, of High Point, NC, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, by injuries sustained to a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are incomplete at this time at People’s Funeral Service, Inc.
